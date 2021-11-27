Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Car Up For Jabs On The West Coast

Saturday, 27 November 2021, 5:48 pm
Press Release: Development West Coast

Development West Coast has partnered with Grey Ford in an effort to boost the West Coast’s lagging vaccination rate. Simply have both your vaccinations before 24 December and you’re automatically entered to win a brand new car!

The “Car Up for Jabs” campaign has a major prize of a brand-new Ford Escape or 2WD Ranger. The prize will only be drawn if the West Coast hits the magic 90% double vaccinated milestone by Christmas Eve. All West Coast residents will be eligible to win provided they are double jabbed.

People don’t need to do anything to enter – simply have both your vaccinations before 24 December and you’re automatically entered. The draw will take place on Christmas Eve – as long as the Coast reaches 90%.

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, you’ll need to have your first dose by Friday 3rd December, to allow a 3 week gap between your first and 2nd doses.

“West Coast businesses need some certainty in how they can operate and getting the region to 90% as soon as possible is the only way we can do this,” DWC Chief Executive Heath Milne said.

“Hitting 90% by Christmas and staying away from the restrictive alert levels will give a real boost to the economy.”

“The team at Grey Ford are proud to support this initiative and if we hit the magic mark it will be a great Christmas present for one lucky West Coaster,” said Greg Bell at Grey Ford.

“As an incentive to get the jab we hope this will get enough people across the line,” Mr Milne said.

“It also rewards those that have been vaccinated already, not just those late to the party. If you are vaccinated talk to your friends and whanau and encourage them – there’s a car up for jabs.

“The West Coast is currently sitting at 77% fully vaccinated and 87% with the first dose. To reach 90% fully vaccinated we need about 800 more first doses by Friday 3rd December.”

West Coast DHB’s COVID-19 vaccination programme manager, Helen Gillespie, says the ‘Car Up for Jabs’ promotion is just the shot in the arm the Coast needs to get across the 90% mark before Christmas. We hope this will help drive up vaccination rates.

“Who wouldn’t want a new car or ute for free? We are extremely grateful to Development West Coast and Grey Ford for taking things up a gear and putting up such an awesome prize,” says Helen Gillespie.

