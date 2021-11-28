Police Continue To Appeal For Sightings Of Missing Man
Sunday, 28 November 2021, 3:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police continue to appeal for sightings of missing
63-year-old Joe Pryor.
Joe has been missing from
Waikanae since Friday morning.
Police have received a
possible sighting (pictured) of Joe between
approximately
8:15am and 8:20am on Friday walking eastwards on Elizabeth
Street, Waikanae.
He is described as wearing blue
overalls, carrying a backpack and putting on an orange and
white bucket hat.
Joe is around 178cm tall and of a
thin build.
His disappearance is extremely out of
character and his family and Police have serious concerns
for his wellbeing.
If you have any information as to
Joe's whereabouts contact Police on 105 or 111 quoting file
number 211127/1938.
Alternatively you can contact
Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111
Amid all the jostling in the National caucus ranks, spare a thought for Andrew Bayly. Who? Well might you ask. Plucked from obscurity by Judith Collin, elevated from number 18 to number 3 in the caucus rankings and given the Finance portfolio - a role in which he has been invisible ever since – Bayly seems destined for a future as a trivia quiz question. That’s because as the National leadership contest comes down to a choice between Simon Bridges and Christopher Luxon, the only decisions to be made on Tuesday are over who gets to be leader, and who gets the Finance job... More>>