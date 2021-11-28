Police Continue To Appeal For Sightings Of Missing Man

Police continue to appeal for sightings of missing 63-year-old Joe Pryor.

Joe has been missing from Waikanae since Friday morning.

Police have received a possible sighting (pictured) of Joe between

approximately 8:15am and 8:20am on Friday walking eastwards on Elizabeth Street, Waikanae.

He is described as wearing blue overalls, carrying a backpack and putting on an orange and white bucket hat.

Joe is around 178cm tall and of a thin build.

His disappearance is extremely out of character and his family and Police have serious concerns for his wellbeing.

If you have any information as to Joe's whereabouts contact Police on 105 or 111 quoting file number 211127/1938.

Alternatively you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

