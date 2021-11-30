New Funding Available To Support Otago Catchment Groups

Community-led catchment groups across Otago are being offered funding to support their work to improve land management practices.

The Otago Catchment Community (OCC) has been allocated $545,000 by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to expand support over the next three years for Otago’s diverse network of catchment groups. This support is in addition to that already received from the Otago Regional Council.

OCC will expand their support to groups across Otago and have established a funding mechanism open to Otago water care and catchment groups. The fund will enable locally led action with a focus on improved environmental outcomes and has opened for applications now. As this is a new fund, OCC will monitor it closely to establish what the appetite is for this kind of funding ensuring that it is fit for purpose, enabling groups to gain success, and improved environmental outcomes.

Chair, Katie Barns said, “OCC funding streams give us a direct means of assisting catchment groups, helping to remove barriers to catchment driven change and so helping groups achieve their environmental goals”.

OCC coordinators work to support established and emerging groups with a focus on water care and water quality. Support is provided through a range of services including assistance with group start-up, help with strategic direction setting for established and emerging groups, providing access to information and experts, establishing funding avenues for projects while continuously creating opportunities for groups across Otago to work with each other, learning and building a vibrant, interconnected catchment community.

“The funding from MPI will enable OCC to expand its support to the growing number of established and emerging catchment and water care groups in Otago” Ms Barns said

“We now have 2 full time coordinators working across the region”.

For further details on the fund, or to make an application please visit the website, www.otagocatchments.co.nz

