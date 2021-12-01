Vaccine Pass Required For Central Library Users Under Covid-19 Rules
Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Whangarei District Council
Under guidance received by Government, Vaccine Passes
will be required for visitors to Whangarei District’s
Central Library from Friday 3 December.
“This is a
requirement because the building is multipurpose. The café
inside the library is operating with a vaccine pass
requirement and there is no way to physically separate
either access to or airflow between the café and
library,” said Sandra Boardman, the General Manager of
Council’s Community Group.
Under the framework’s
“red” level:
- Everyone in the library,
including staff and customers, over the age of 12 years will
need to show a vaccine pass before they are allowed
entry.
- Children under the age of 12 years will still
be able to use the main library.
- A click and collect
service is being set up for people without a vaccine pass or
those who do not want to enter the main library. This
process is still being finalised and will be available as
soon as possible
- A vaccine pass will not be required
to access the Branch Libraries or Mobile
Library
- Additional security will be in place to
assist with the transition to the new
arrangements
