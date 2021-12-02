Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Santa’s Little Helpers Hitting Wellington This Week

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 10:38 am
Press Release: WellingtonNZ

Wellington’s CBD will get an injection of Christmas spirit from this weekend, with plenty of festive treats hitting the capital.

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on a wide range of Wellington artisanal products at the Love Local Wellington Pop-Up shop. The Pop-Up Shop, at 69 Willis St, will be opened by Wellington Mayor Andy Foster at noon on Friday 3 December. Media are welcome to attend. The shop will open daily until Christmas Eve.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says he was keen to see the return of the Pop-Up Shop following the success it enjoyed last year.

“Thousands of Wellingtonians came through the doors to get a literal taste of the capital. I know all the businesses involved were thrilled with the response and the Council was very keen for the Pop-Up Shop to come back bigger and better. That’s exactly what we’ve done.

“It’s a lovely, tangible way to support Wellington retail businesses in their bounce-back from Covid.”

First Retail Managing Director Chris Wilkinson agreed that the 2020 Love Local Pop-Up was a tremendous success.

“This year we’ve doubled-down with even more artisans represented, each with unique products to ensure there’s something for every taste and budget.”

Anchor businesses at the Pop-Up Shop include Sixes & Sevens + Skunkworks Coffee, Little Yellow Bird Clothing, the Wellington Chocolate Factory and Gelissimo Gelato. There will also be a rotating roster of outlets coming together under the Village Grocer banner including Woodstock Florist, Fix & Fogg, Six Barrel Soda, Bee Fresh Farms, Baxters Original Sauces, Rutherford&Meyer, Crafty Weka, The Mushroom House, The Spice Tree, Sweet Arias Bakery, Ours Bakery, Pepper and Pearls and The Baked Dane.

WellingtonNZ has further embraced the spirit of giving through its festive City Santa promotion which runs from November 29 till December 10. It encourages shoppers to nominate someone deserving for a chance to win a $500 spending spree.

WellingtonNZ General Manager Anna Calver says the good vibes don’t end there.

“Each person who nominates someone will get a treat of their own – with free coffees, soda, pizza and gelato being given away. It’s lucky that calories don’t count at Christmas.”

People keen to nominate can find City Santa nomination boxes at the giant Christmas trees on the corner of Courtenay Place and Taranaki St, and at Midland Park, between 10am-4pm Monday to Friday. Or find one of the roving NoCargo cycle nomination stations, just listen out to the Christmas tunes they’ll be playing.

For those struggling for gift ideas, WellingtonNZ has created handy guides with local pressie ideas for everyone from design conscious Cool Mums to ethically-minded Gen Zs.

And WellingtonNZ’s annual online Wellington Advent Calendar is in full swing for the 12th year. Each advent door from 1 – 25 December not only unlocks a special Wellington dining, event, shopping or experience deal but also unveils an original artwork by Wellington artist Mary Guo.

Offer details are a closely guarded secret but involve a mix of old and new businesses such as Wellington Zoo, Puffin, Good Books and Little Dough Co.

People who click on the 25th door can enter the draw to win the ultimate Wellington Advent Calendar Experience, which includes a stay in the Intrepid Hotel as well as gifts and vouchers from businesses featured on the calendar.

