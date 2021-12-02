Porirua City At Orange Setting

From Friday 3 December Porirua is at the orange setting of the traffic lights protection framework.

This means some changes to the way we work and live, as we put protections in place to help minimise the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

From 3 December vaccine passes will be required at all indoor council facilities, and all council staff must be fully vaccinated by 17 January 2021. These measures are in place to protect health and safety of our community and our staff.

Our facilities at orange setting

At orange, public facilities are open. Visitors must scan in and wear masks (other than when swimming or eating/drinking) and stay one metre from others. In some cases, numbers in a venue will be limited to meet the one metre spacing requirement.

Vaccine passes

As we transition into the new system there may be some delays on entering premises. Please be patient as our staff do our best to get everyone through quickly and safely.

Te Rauparaha Arena including fitness centre, café and all events: show your vaccine pass on entry.

Pools (Arena Aquatics and Cannons Creek): show your vaccine pass on entry.

Pātaka: show your vaccine pass on entry.

Libraries: main library - show your vaccine pass on entry, branch libraries - show your vaccine pass to the librarian. Our libraries have eBooks, Streaming Video & eMagazines available for those who don’t have passes or prefer to access services externally.

Council building customer service centre/front counter: show your vaccine pass on entry.

Nursery: show your vaccine pass on entry.

Council meetings: Meetings will continue to be live-streamed and non-council participants will take part via zoom.

Spicer Landfill and bulk recycling: no vaccine pass required.

Cemeteries: no vaccine pass required other than to enter the Whenua Tapu chapel.

Public toilets, playgrounds, parks, courts and the Splash Pad will be open as normal.

For details of all council services visit poriruacity.govt.nz/covid. We will continue to follow government guidelines so keep an eye on our website for any updates.

