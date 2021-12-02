A Message To My Leftist Friends : Please Don't Join The Chattering Rabbits

We are all a little wary these days, especially in Tāmaki Makaurau. Here in Tāmaki Makaurau we’ve been locked down for a seeming eternity (depending on your age). If you are in your latter years it is but a blip. But for the young, it's consuming huge chunks of their hitherto experienced life. It sucks.

But be wary. Be very wary that your frustration doesn’t drive you to don a tin foil hat and go down a rabbit hole. You may well get lost down there and succumb to the chattering rabbits. And let me tell you it’s a hell of a lot scarier place than the real world.

There are right wing extremists down there. There are Trump supporters and white supremacists. Why would you even go there?

Stay here in the real world. In the real world we have vaccines against Covid-19 and scientists working for our common good. And yes, in the real world we even have politicians who are trying to keep us safe and out of hospital. They don’t want us to die and they are trying their best.

They don’t deserve to be threatened with a trial akin to the Nuremberg trials as some chattering rabbits will tell you.

In fact, the chattering rabbits are a hell of a lot scarier than the Covid vaccine and even the virus itself. They threaten trials and hangings and burning down the buildings.

Yes, be wary of the chattering rabbits. They spew disinformation like a manure spreader on a farm. They lead the vulnerable, dispossessed and depressed straight down a deep and dark rabbit hole. Once in the rabbit hole they wallow in their self-righteous and privileged self-pity, often blaming the 'lefties' for fuelling the agenda of the global elite to take over the world.

All the while they are co-opting the lefties to their side. Divide and conquer.

These rabbit hole dwellers spark off each other’s tin foil hats. They organise mass protests and try to block our highways and motorways with their gridlocks. Like we need that in the middle of a pandemic. Like the wary really need it.

Be wary.

Meanwhile, Covid sits and rubs its spikes together, doing its darndest to mutate and spread further.

Be wary of your Facebook and twitter and tweeter friends who tell you that a friend of a friend who is a medical student knows that we are all being indoctrinated.

They forgot to look in the mirror that morning.

To be fair, down in the dark rabbit holes a mirror wouldn’t reflect back. It needs light to work.

Honestly, it’s a mad hatters tea party down there. Some of the theories that they believe and spew forth are the stuff of science fiction and horror movies. Some are just downright disrespectful and creepy. They crawl like slaters out of the woodwork and scuttle over social media.

They will tell you that New Zealand, our ‘beloved’ and utopian 'land of milk and honey' is being changed forever more due to ‘Jabcinda’. ‘Jabcinda’ has an ankle bracelet from the Whitehouse and has her every move controlled. I am not going to go further into this as it is beyond comprehension that anyone would actually believe it.

But in the rabbit hole anyone can say anything and it becomes reality. Truth, it seems, is superfluous to the conspiracy.

What is distressing for long time leftwingers like myself is to see my leftie friends lured down the rabbit hole. They are like magpies toward glinting tin foil hats.

The leftist countercultural ethos and resistance to power has been repackaged up as anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theories. The links to Donald Trump, white supremacy and extreme individualism are evident in the flags flying freely in anti-vaxx rallies.

How can my friends support these rallies? How can they participate in them?

As Guardian contributor George Monbiot writes, “Today, the old boundaries have broken down, and the most unlikely people have become susceptible to rightwing extremism”.

In the rabbit hole you can even take people’s deaths and blame them on the Covid vaccine, no matter whether it is true or not. This causes enormous suffering to the people who have lost a loved one.

Conversely, if an unvaccinated person dies of the seemingly benign Covid-19 virus, then they are alive until proven dead. If all else fails, then they got murdered by the powers that be and not by the Covid-19 virus.

The dead dared to stick their head above the parapet. They spoke too loud.

Hush.

This is their own version of the Squid Games, a Netflix series that violently takes out the losers of a series of games. The vaccinated are being jabbed to death and are too stupid to realise their folly. The unvaccinated get killed for speaking out.

It’s terrifying down there in the rabbit hole. It’s downright chilling. I swear it's worse than Blair Witch or Silence of the Lambs. Don’t go down there please.

Please.

I can’t stand to lose one more friend.

Being able to threaten our politicians is a dream come true for the chattering rabbits. There have been a number of instances of this in recent months and it has resulted in an increase in security for politicians.

Our politicians are also stressed trying to manage a pandemic, and to be fair I think they have done a really good job. They don’t need the extra stress of worrying about their safety from the tin foil brigade. They are also worried about their families and the impact of Covid 19.

That is when the chattering rabbits will tell you that Covid 19 is not that serious and is in fact not any worse than the flu. Or that it is actually a hoax and does not exist at all.

Well, actually it is serious and it will kill. It has killed. It will kill.

It is not a hoax. This is not a drill anymore than climate change was. This is real and we need an intelligent and cohesive global response if we are going to survive.

So be wary of the chattering rabbits wearing tinfoil hats that pop up on your social media feed and line our streets in protest.

At least we can vaccinate against Covid. We can’t vaccinate against chattering rabbits. Leave them in their rabbit holes and stay in the fresh air.

And please get vaccinated.

