South Taranaki Libraries Provide Help To Get Vaccine Pass

Friday, 3 December 2021, 12:02 pm
Press Release: South Taranaki District Council

In just 3 days the South Taranaki District Council (STDC) LibraryPlus centres have helped more than 120 people get their COVID-19 vaccination pass.

STDC Libraries and Cultural Services manager Cath Sheard says her staff were aware there were many, often older, people in the community who didn’t have the ability to access their vaccine pass online, so were keen to offer the service.

Their help was certainly appreciated by Waverley resident Moira Malpas.

“It is brilliant what they’re doing. I tried to do it at home by myself, but it just became too stressful, and I got fed up with it, but these guys have made it a breeze. I was worried there would be people in the community without the capabilities to get the vaccine pass, so it is great that the Council are helping people in this way.”

Waverley LibraryPlus officer, Layne Winiata says staff initially didn’t expect there would be quite so many people needing help, but they are glad they’ve been able to provide it.

“The community have been awesome and so thankful for the help. We even managed to set someone up who’d been adamant that she never wanted an email address! So, the help is not just limited to the vaccine pass. As Council officers we want to help and support our residents, so I think it’s fantastic we can adapt our roles to fill our community’s needs,” says Layne.

Cath says LibraryPlus staff are also able to help people download the COVID tracer app, though in some LibraryPlus centres the demand for help is so high it might pay to call (toll free) 0800 111 323 in advance to book a spot.

