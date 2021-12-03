Serious Crash, Pukete, Hamilton - Waikato

Police are in attendance at a serious crash at the intersection of Elmwood

Crescent and Ashurst Avenue, Pukete, Hamilton.

The crash, between a car and a motorcycle, occurred about 6:45pm.

The motorcyclist has been seriously injured and transported to Waikato

Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit is making enquiries at the scene.

