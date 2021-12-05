Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Volunteers Ensure Communities Supported

Sunday, 5 December 2021, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Volunteering New Zealand

Volunteers and volunteer organisations have been at the forefront of ensuring our communities have been well supported this year, says the Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan, Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector.

The Minister has released a video thanking volunteers for their work through trying times, who have been “reaching out to people who needed support, accessing things like food, shelter, vaccinations or just a check-in phone call”.

Volunteering New Zealand research found while volunteer numbers initially fell at the start of the global pandemic, younger volunteers stepped up to fill the gap. In New Zealand over the last year, many people helped others in generous, collaborative and innovative ways.

This Sunday, 5 December, is International Volunteer Day which is a chance to recognise and thank volunteers. The theme is ‘volunteer now for our common future’, as volunteers connect communities and help build a better world. Encouraging, recognising and promoting volunteerism is an important part of creating a more equal and inclusive future for communities and worldwide.

“Volunteering is essential to the social and economic recovery of Aotearoa New Zealand, helping to sustain the wellbeing, connectedness and resilience of the communities that we serve,” the Hon Radhakrishnan said.

The video is available at: https://youtu.be/_T7LAZz1KOQ

Volunteering New Zealand is the peak body for volunteering and volunteers in Aotearoa, New Zealand. Our mission is to support volunteers to enrich Aotearoa, New Zealand. We are kaitiaki of Mahi Aroha. Volunteering New Zealand works in a national advisory, providing sector leadership role.

