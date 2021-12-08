Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Digital Dashboards Serve Up Vital Data On Community Wellbeing

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 9:07 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

If you want to get a snapshot of the needs, wants and aspirations of people that live, learn, work and play in Tauranga, the new Whakahou Taketake Vital Update – Tauranga digital dashboards are now available online.

In 2020, Tauranga City Council teamed up with Acorn Foundation, BayTrust and TECT to deliver the first ever Whakahou Taketake Vital Update – Tauranga.

Vital Update – Tauranga is a research project focussed on the needs, wants and aspirations of the various geographic communities across Tauranga. More than 5200 people contributed to the project, including more than 4800 Tauranga residents.

The findings were initially presented as a main report, 12 suburb reports and six priority reports on our rangatahi (youth), our kaumātua (elders), Māori, our different ethnic communities, disabled people and their carers, and people experiencing homelessness.

Gareth Wallis, Council’s General Manager, Community Services said that while the written reports are still available, the digital dashboards provide Tauranga-wide data and information about individual suburbs in a quick, easy-to-read format, which can also be downloaded to look at in your own time.

“To help you navigate the dashboards we’ve also developed an easy ‘How to Use’ printable document, and a quick video to show you some key tips.”

Gareth said the data from Whakahou Taketake Vital Update – Tauranga has helped Council and many other organisations in Tauranga gain a deeper understanding of the communities that make up the city, and provided the ability to start making positive change in community wellbeing.

“The findings reiterated some things that we already knew – that people want to protect our beautiful environment and that traffic is an issue – but it has also helped us gain a deeper understanding of the people that live, learn, work and play here. As a result, we will do another Vital Update – Tauranga survey again in 2023.”

View the Whakahou Taketake Vital Update – Tauranga digital dashboards here.

View the full suite of Whakahou Taketake Vital Update – Tauranga reports here.

For any questions about Whakahou Taketake Vital Update – Tauranga or how to use the digital dashboards please contact Jodie Robertson, email Jodie.Robertson@tauranga.govt.nz

