Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

1.5 Million Bare Feet For Drinkable Rivers

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 5:30 pm
Press Release: Seed The Change

The Drinkable Rivers Movement is closer to reaching their goal as a Frenchman helps to raise funds for new real-time data sensors, by barefoot tramping the 10 Great Walks of New Zealand. This will aid the restoration of the Avon River/Ōtākaro, and help the movement meet their ultimate goal of Drinkable Rivers once again.

The Drinkable Rivers cause began in 2019 in Christchurch/Ōtautahi with Avon River/Ōtākaro locals. They realised that it is best to clean the river from the headwaters down to be successful in restoring the health of the waterway for future generations. They have begun with the first 110m, and to help further fund the project Etienne Lorre is now walking barefoot, until 28 February 2022, as a fundraiser for Drinkable Rivers initiatives.

Etienne is attempting to walk 1.5 million bare feet (457.2km) across New Zealand’s 10 Great Walks, with support from his partner Stella capturing their story, Barefoot for Awa.

Drinkable Rivers is a charitable cause utilising public and private donations to prioritise river restoration. This particular campaign seeks to raise funds to implement real time data sensors which help give the river a voice, and aid public understanding of the contaminant issues.

Drinkable Rivers also works to establish riparian planting zones, supports bioremediation projects, and develops community education. Notably, the successful Kaitiakitanga Programme developed with Villa Maria College, which has seen the Corfe Reserve Riparian Zone established.

Restoring the Avon River/Ōtākaro first will set precedence for other rivers, cities and regions to work together to clean up the 75% of unswimmable, and most definitely undrinkable, rivers.

*SMS RIVER to 5477

for a secure donation link or visit

DRINKABLERIVERS.NZ

*standard carrier charges apply

To follow Eti’s Barefoot For Awa fundraising campaign, running until the end of February 2022, either visit www.drinkablerivers.nz, follow us on social media or listen to the Barefoot For Awa Podcast

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Seed The Change on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates


During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>




 
 

Public Service Association: Data Shows Worrying Disparities
Eighty four percent of public servants are strongly motivated to stay working in the Public Service because their work contributes positively to society - and yet only 69 percent are satisfied with their job... More>>


Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


Cancer Society: Hopes Final Pharmac Report Is Stronger
Today the delayed Interim Report was released by the Pharmac Review Panel. The performance of Pharmac and access to cancer drugs is a major concern for the Cancer Society... More>>

CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>

CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 