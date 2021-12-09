Fresh Face At Community Housing Trust

The Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust (QLCHT) has announced the appointment of Queenstown local and experienced property professional Brad McLeay as a Trustee.

McLeay replaces Gigi Hollyer, a long-serving Trustee who has recently retired from her position.

Originally from Rotorua, McLeay first moved to Queenstown in 1992. After some time away, he moved back in 2018. A property professional for more than 25 years, his diverse background covers experience in land development, civil and building construction, consenting and land title, property acquisition and disposal, project and development management. He currently works as a Senior Property Consultant for The Property Group.

“I am delighted to be joining the team,” McLeay says. “Having followed the Trust for several years, I’m a firm supporter in its vision to ensure residents of the Queenstown Lakes District have access to decent, affordable housing with secure tenure. I am personally very passionate about achieving the right housing outcomes for people living in our region. With numerous projects in the pipeline, and an increased interest in sustainability, it’s an exciting time to be coming on board.”

QLCHT chair Andrew Blair says: “We owe our appreciation to the valuable contribution from Gigi, who was a Trustee since 2015. Having grown up in Queenstown, Gigi had a great feel for the district through her various work roles, as well as her involvement in numerous parts of community life through sport, school, and friends. Whilst we’re sad to see Gigi leave, we look forward to utilising Brad’s strong background and capability in land and property development,” Blair says.



