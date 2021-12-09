Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CAB Challenges Government To Put People-first, Not Digital-first

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 5:11 pm
Press Release: Citizens Advice Bureau

Citizens Advice Bureau NZ (CABNZ) has delivered a clear challenge to the Government to do better and provide public services that are inclusive and accessible for all. Over the past two years, CAB volunteers have helped over 20,000 people who are experiencing digital exclusion. The trusted community organisation is concerned that the 'digital-first' approach of government agencies is leaving people behind. This challenge follows from the delivery of the CAB’s petition to address digital exclusion to Parliament in July.

“We want to see public services designed with people’s needs at the centre” Sacha Green, CABNZ National Advisor Legal and Strategic, told the Petitions Select Committee. “This means people should be able to access and use public services in a range of ways – whether online, face-to-face, through others, or by phone, so they can get what they need, and are entitled to, with dignity”.

Sacha Green said that the recent rollout of the My Vaccine Pass is an example of why we need a 'people-first' and not 'digital-first' public service. She explained that when the pass went live online, digitally excluded people immediately faced barriers and many reached out to the CAB for help. "In this situation, the Government had to respond quickly to concerns raised by our organisation and others. We were pleased to see them add capacity to the Ministry of Health phone line and provide other offline options including a face-to-face service from vaccinating pharmacies. We want that approach of inclusivity to be taken across the public service", Sacha Green said.

The CAB has been campaigning for the Government to address digital exclusion since the release of its Spotlight Report Face to Face with Digital Exclusion in February 2020. Despite the acknowledgement by Government that digital exclusion is a significant issue impacting at least 1 in 5 New Zealanders, the CAB has seen little action to ensure people who “cannot or do not want to access government services digitally can access them non-digitally, including their entitlements”1.

Green expressed the frustration of the CAB’s 2,500 volunteers who see people on a daily basis being shut out and left behind by the Government’s digital-first approach. She stated that “a system-wide response is needed and yet government agencies keep passing the buck and saying this is ‘outside of their remit’2. We want to see a planned approach to the design and delivery of all public services that prioritises well-being and supports inclusion for all people.”

The CAB tabled their recommendations and asked the MPs on the Petitions Select Committee to take action to ensure that no-one is left behind.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Citizens Advice Bureau on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates


During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>




 
 



Government: Historic Step Towards Smokefree Future
Bold new measures will be implemented, including banning the sale of cigarettes to future generations, as part of the Government’s plan to make New Zealand smokefree. Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall launched Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan at an event in Parliament this morning... More>>

ALSO:


Public Service Association: Data Shows Worrying Disparities
Eighty four percent of public servants are strongly motivated to stay working in the Public Service because their work contributes positively to society - and yet only 69 percent are satisfied with their job... More>>


Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>

CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 