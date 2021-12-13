Road partially blocked – Peachgrove Road, Hamilton - Waikato

Motorists are being asked to avoid Peachgrove Road in the vicinity of

Southwell School, Hamilton, following a crash overnight.

A truck crashed into a power pole near the intersection with Daisy Street at about 4am, bringing the pole and electricity lines down.

WEL Networks is currently at the scene completing repairs. Daisy Street and the northbound lane on Peachgrove Road will be closed while this work is carried out.

People are asked to avoid the area as there will be delays to traffic while the repairs are carried out.

