Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

No Rest For The Women Of The Women’s Rest

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 10:11 am
Press Release: Heretaunga Women's Centre

It really has been a year of firsts and celebrations like no other for the Heretaunga Women’s Centre. Starting the year off with the 100-year anniversary of the historic Hastings Women’s Restrooms, which is home to the Women’s centre, quickly followed by the launching of the SuperGrans programme, a free service supporting women to develop life skills through one-on-one mentoring and workshops. The initiative is already proving to be incredibly successful, and has included car maintenance workshops, being work ready, and budgeting Courses.

At the NZME Hastings City Celebration Awards the Women’s Centre won not only the social enterprise award, but was also the overall supreme winner. Amanda Meynell Centre manager said, “It was fantastic to celebrate and acknowledge the dedication and drive of the volunteers”. And to end the year another win: Planet Women (the centre’s radio show) was awarded Radio Kidnappers Programme of the Year for 2021.

As the centre winds down for the year for the Christmas break there is some sadness that the annual community Christmas lunch could not go ahead. Covid 19 and traffic light conditions made this too difficult. Like many not for profit organisations, Covid 19 and Lockdown has meant careful planning and some budget restraints to help get through the year. During lockdown many of the centre activities moved online, and courses and workshops continued by Zoom. Even with counselling available remotely there was significant increase in the need for this service once lockdown finished.

The Women’s Centre is looking forward to new projects and being there for women in 2022 and is busy organising next year’s therapies, workshops and courses. The centre is also very excited to be part of the 2022 Art Deco Festival. The Hasting’s Women’s Restrooms were built in the 1920s and blends the trends of Art Deco, Spanish mission and Arts and crafts in its architecture. The centre is hosting a high tea and tours of the centre for this event, and sold out within days of it being advertised.

The centre will be closed from the 24th December to the 10th January.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Heretaunga Women's Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange


Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>



 
 


Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>


Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:

Whanau Ora: Bloomfield Forced By High Court Order To Hand Over Data
Ashley Bloomfield was directed by the High Court to provide unvaccinated Māori data over to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency within 72 hours of the judgement. We attach his response, which is expressed in deeply reluctant and as usual resistant language... More>>


National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 