It’s Holiday Time! Keen For One More Night?

We’d all love our summer holiday to be just a little longer, before having to get back to reality.

Women’s Refuge’s Summer Campaign, launching today, taps into this feeling by asking Kiwis to add One More Night to their holiday plans. The twist is, instead of an extra night away for yourself, they’re asking Kiwis to give a much needed night away to someone else.

Doing so will help keep women and children around Aotearoa safe.

The Women’s Refuge appeal is part of its ‘Safe Night’ initiative, in which Kiwis can donate a $20 Safe Night to women and children who need to be protected from violence.

Every night, over 200 women in New Zealand need a safe place to escape. A Safe Night provides a safe, clean bed, hot meals, transport, supportive staff and helpful advice.

Miranda Harcourt, face of the Safe Night initiative, said now was the time for Kiwis to think about gifting One More Night.

“We’re all so excited to be emerging from lockdown and taking a break, but it’s also a time to think about others. That’s why we’re asking everyone to stretch their holiday by just One More Night - for women and children who need it, and right now.

“Every Safe Night gifted makes a huge difference, and means Women’s Refuge can keep more women and children safe, warm and comfortable for the night.”

Women’s Refuge CEO Dr Ang Jury said the lockdown had been incredibly tough for women and children in situations of

domestic violence, and the essential workers that support them.

“Our advocates have worked tirelessly throughout the year to keep our refuge doors safely open throughout the outbreak and will continue to do so over the holidays. As some restrictions ease in the lead up to Christmas, we anticipate more people might reach out for help. We are open and ready to support those that need us.”

