Greenlea Rescue Helicopter’s November Missions

The month of November saw the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter completing a total of 23 missions, including 10 inter-hospital transfers, 5 medical events, 1 rescue, 5 missions to remote locations and 2 motor vehicle accidents. Rural mission made up over 20% of the total missions for November, Taupo, Turangi, Rotorua and Mangakino being the most visited locations for the month.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter responded to a callout to the Wairakei Forest Mountain Bike Park for a mountain biker who had fallen, seriously injuring himself on Sunday, November 14. Due to the area and his injuries, the male in his 50’s required to be winched from his location and was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday 17 November around 1:45pm the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked by RCCNZ to locate a beacon that had been set off near Lake Tarawera. On arrival the crew located a group of Trampers on a track. Due to the location the Intensive Care Paramedic was winched onto the track where he found a female in her sixties who had injured her ankle. The woman was winched from the track and flown to Rotorua hospital for further treatment.

Tuesday, 23 November saw the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being tasked to Whakamaru for a female patient in her 30’s who had collapsed. The patient was stabilised at the scene before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Missions like these would not be possible without the generous support and donations from the public. Keep the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter airborne and operational by donating today at rescue.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

