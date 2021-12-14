New TAIC Inquiry - Freight Train Derailment Near Marton
Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 5:33 pm
Press Release: Transport Accident Investigation Commission
The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has
opened an inquiry into the derailment of a freight train
just North of Marton last night [eds: we were told, about
11:30pm on Monday 13 December].
The circumstances
reported were that the train – a pair of locomotives
hauling a long train of freight wagons – derailed from a
section of the North Island Main Trunk line where flooding
had damaged the line.
The operator reported that one
of the locomotives and about twelve wagons derailed and some
wagons overturned. The second locomotive and other wagons
remained on the tracks
No injuries were
reported.
The Commission’s investigators arrived at
the accident site early this afternoon and have commenced
their initial work recording the accident scene and
gathering evidence that could disappear or change – such
as the effects of weather and flooding.
A TAIC
Protection Order on the accident site and the train track
for two kilometres approaching the site has now partly lifted.
The Commission welcomes the facilitation and
active assistance from KiwiRail in commencing this
complicated investigation.
TAIC’s evidence gathering
is broad to support the many routes that an investigation
could follow. Our investigators will be interviewing railway
staff, inspecting the rail and rolling stock, and the
operator’s safety systems for managing hazards and
mitigating the risks of
flooding.
Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>