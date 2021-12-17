Avoid Swimming For 48 Hours After Heavy Rain
Friday, 17 December 2021, 2:50 pm
Press Release: Toi Te Ora Public Health
The Medical Officer of Health is advising
people in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts to avoid
swimming in streams, rivers, lakes and harbour areas for 48
hours after heavy rain. Dr Jim Miller, Medical Officer of
Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health, says in the 48 hours
after heavy rainfall, the risk of water contamination from
rural and urban run-off is high.
“Swimming in
contaminated water can cause illnesses such as diarrhoea,
vomiting, and skin or ear infections. The rule of thumb is
to stay out of the water for at least 48 hours after heavy
rain,” Dr Miller says. “Following the last few days of
heavy rain in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts,
swimming is not advisable.”
Dr Miller advises people
to keep an eye on children to make sure children stay well
away from potentially contaminated water and particularly
keep them from playing around stormwater drains.
Even
if more than 48 hours have elapsed since heavy rainfall,
people should look out for signs of contamination. "At any
time, if the water looks muddy or murky, it's best to stay
out of it," says Dr
Miller.
Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>