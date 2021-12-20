Visitors To Lake Dunstan Campsites Up 49 Percent



Visitor numbers to free-to-use camping areas around Lake Dunstan are up 49 percent compared to last year.

That’s according to vehicle counts released by Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand, which manages Lowburn, Bendigo, Jacksons Inlet and Champagne Gully camping areas.

Between mid-October and the end of November, 13,133 vehicles have passed through the four popular sites on the shores of Lake Dunstan.

Over the same period last year, 8,804 vehicles called in either for a rest stop, photo opportunity, recreational purposes or to camp overnight.

LINZ Head of Crown Property Sonya Wikitera says it’s great see people again making the most of these spots this season.

“We expect our sites will get even busier over the coming weeks as people getaway over the holiday period.

“We ask people using our sites please be considerate and tidy Kiwis, to ensure an enjoyable experience for everyone.”

Ms Wikitera says there has been pressure on the rubbish bins at some of the sites due to the large number of people passing through.

“If the bins are full, we ask people please take their rubbish with them to look after the environment.”

She asks people also follow the Government’s COVID-19 guidelines to protect you, your whānau and community.

“Please remember to scan the QR codes, wear a mask and social distance from people you don’t know to keep themselves, and others, safe.”

Ms Wikitera says LINZ has responsible camping ambassadors visiting the sites, who are also checking to make sure people are not staying longer than they are allowed.

LINZ also has a camping area, Pines Camp, on the southern end of Lake Pukaki in the Mackenzie.

Visitor numbers to Pines Camp were also up 23 percent compared to the same period last year.

Between mid-October and the end of November, 3251 vehicles have passed through the site.

For more information about LINZ camping areas, including maximum night stay and facilities, visit the LINZ website.

