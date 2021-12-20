COVID-19 Negative Traveller From Managed Isolation Leaves Hospital

We can confirm that a person who had tested negative for COVID-19 on Day 0 after entering New Zealand, was transferred to Middlemore Hospital from a Managed Isolation Facility at midnight on Sunday (19/12).

The patient later left the Emergency Department at around 2am. The patient was not discharged and Police were notified at 2.25am.

While the person has tested negative for COVID-19 twice since arriving in New Zealand, it is important that they complete their period of isolation.

The Police are working to locate the person.

