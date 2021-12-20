COVID-19 Negative Traveller From Managed Isolation Leaves Hospital
Monday, 20 December 2021, 4:22 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre
We can confirm that a person who had tested negative for
COVID-19 on Day 0 after entering New Zealand, was
transferred to Middlemore Hospital from a Managed Isolation
Facility at midnight on Sunday (19/12).
The patient
later left the Emergency Department at around 2am. The
patient was not discharged and Police were notified at
2.25am.
While the person has tested negative for
COVID-19 twice since arriving in New Zealand, it is
important that they complete their period of
isolation.
The Police are working to locate the
person.
