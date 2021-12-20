Downlands & Te Moana Precautionary Boil Water Notice Reminder – Includes Springbrook, St Andrews.
Monday, 20 December 2021, 5:57 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council
Consumers on the Downlands and Te Moana Rural Water
Schemes will be on a precautionary boil water notice until
early 2022 following the introduction of an enhanced risk
management approach by the new regulator.
This now
extends to the Springbrook area of the Downlands scheme
which includes the township of St Andrews in the Waimate
District.
Does not include Pareora, Geraldine
Downs/Flat.
Please boil water for at least a minute
for all personal uses
including:
Drinking
Cooking and
eating
Teeth brushing.
Following guidance from
the new water regulator, we have determined that we will
need to keep the precautionary boil water notice in place at
least until we have the initial results back from the new
routine protozoa testing process we’re putting in
place.
We’re sampling now, but initial results
won’t be available for a couple of weeks.
This
testing regime will be a temporary measure until the
commissioning of the new Te Ana Wai and Te Moana treatment
plants and the upgraded Springbrook treatment plant, early
next year, which will bring all schemes into full
compliance.
