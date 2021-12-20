Downlands & Te Moana Precautionary Boil Water Notice Reminder – Includes Springbrook, St Andrews.

Consumers on the Downlands and Te Moana Rural Water Schemes will be on a precautionary boil water notice until early 2022 following the introduction of an enhanced risk management approach by the new regulator.

This now extends to the Springbrook area of the Downlands scheme which includes the township of St Andrews in the Waimate District.

Does not include Pareora, Geraldine Downs/Flat.

Please boil water for at least a minute for all personal uses including:

Drinking

Cooking and eating

Teeth brushing.

Following guidance from the new water regulator, we have determined that we will need to keep the precautionary boil water notice in place at least until we have the initial results back from the new routine protozoa testing process we’re putting in place.

We’re sampling now, but initial results won’t be available for a couple of weeks.

This testing regime will be a temporary measure until the commissioning of the new Te Ana Wai and Te Moana treatment plants and the upgraded Springbrook treatment plant, early next year, which will bring all schemes into full compliance.

© Scoop Media

