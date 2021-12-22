Restricted Fire Season For Marlborough

All of Marlborough is now in a restricted fire season.

The change from open to restricted came into force at 8 am Wednesday 22 December.

It means anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire will need to apply for and obtain a permit.

All Department of Conservation land is in a year-round restricted fire season.

District Manager, Grant Haywood says a very wet spring and the start of summer has resulted in a plentiful supply of burnable fuel throughout Marlborough.

"But we know how quickly the fuels can dry out and create a fast-moving fire," he says.

A range of activities such as barbecuing and cultural cooking are still allowed during a restricted fire season.

"You can find all the information you need about what you can and can’t do at checkitsalright.nz."

Information on the local fire danger is also easily accessible via the MetService website.

"Even if you have a permit, we would expect anyone planning on lighting a fire to check the conditions, and hold off lighting, especially if it is windy and hot, Grant Haywood says.

"We know a substantial number of people will be visiting the area over the holidays and we want to reduce the risk of fires as much as possible."

