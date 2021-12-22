Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Out On The Water This Summer? Get Home Safe To Your Friends And Whānau

Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Coastguard

Summer is here, with hundreds of thousands of Kiwis excited to get out on the water and enjoy the holidays. However, before you push off from the boat ramp, boaties need to have safety in mind. Over January and February this year, Coastguard responded to over 900 incidents across the country, helping more than 1,000 people home to safety.

Summer is here, with hundreds of thousands of Kiwis excited to get out on the water and enjoy the holidays. However, before you push off from the boat ramp, boaties need to have safety in mind. Over January and February this year, Coastguard responded to over 900 incidents across the country, helping more than 1,000 people home to safety.

This summer, Coastguard is calling for everyone to get home safe to your family, whānau, or whatever you call the most important people in your life.

Coastguard Head of Operations Rob McCaw reminded boaties that the decisions you make both before and during your trip can have a massive impact on your family back home.

“You might have all your equipment to go fishing, sailing, scuba diving or jet skiing, but do you have everything to ensure you get home safe to your family?

“To all of the Skippers out there, you have responsibility for everyone's safety on board. This means having correctly fitting lifejackets for everyone on board, take them and wear them - they've never ruined a day out on the water. Carry two forms of waterproof communication and keeping an eye on your local marine weather before heading out is key. You should also log your trip so we know where you are going and when you plan to be back.”

You can easily log a trip via the free Coastguard app, along with live weather updates, five-day forecasts for wind, weather, swell and tides as well as saving your favourite spots for quick access next time. Download it here.

For on-water assistance this summer boaties can call *500free from your mobile phone or use your local Coastguard VHF channel. For marine emergencies please call 111 or VHF Channel 16.

Coastguard’s top safety tips to get home this summer

  • Lifejackets– Take them – wear them. A lifejacket never ruined a day on the water. Time and time again we see the victims of boating tragedies are typically those who do not wear life jackets, it is hands down the single most common denominator we observe and it is one of the easiest things for people to do.
  • Tell us your plan –Carry two forms of water-proof communication (a phone and a charged and working VHF radio), then when you head out - log a trip report with yourVHF, *500 on your mobile or on the Coastguard App. When crossing a bar, always log a report with your VHF or by *500 on your mobile.
  • Skippers'responsibility –Every skipper has a legal and moral responsibility for everyone on board. Bring yourfamilyand friendshome safe.
  • Check the weather and conditions– It’s vital to check the weather before going boating. Keep a keen eye on marine conditions as they can change quickly. If in doubt, don’t go out. You can check the weather and more specific weather conditions at yourfavourite fishing spot on the free Coastguard App.
  • For Coastguard’s full preparation checklist, including how-to videos, go to boatiesbestmate.nz.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Coastguard on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice


The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>



 
 

Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 