Been Waiting Over Three Days For Your COVID-19 Swab Results? Call 0800 225 449

If you’ve been waiting longer than three days/72 hours for your COVID-19 swab results there is an 0800 number available for follow-up.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) Swab Results line, 0800 225 449, was set up originally for those waiting greater than 5 days to get updated. That timeframe has now been shortened to three days/72 hours.

BOPDHB COVID-19 Incident Controller Trevor Richardson said current turnaround times suggested most people would not need to use the number, but it was there for those who did.

“Our colleagues across the Bay’s health sector are doing a wonderful job in this space, enabling the processing of thousands of tests in a very short space of time,” said Trevor. “That said we do recognise there can be frustration for any people who, for whatever reason, do not receive their results in as timely a fashion as they were anticipating.

“If you haven’t had a test result after three days call this number. If it is less than three days, and you have not been contacted, it is likely that your test result is not back yet and we would ask you to continue to wait please.”

The service is operating between the hours of 8am-4.30pm Monday to Saturday. However it will be closed on 25/26 December and 1/2 January.

© Scoop Media

