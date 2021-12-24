Update: Lengthy Road Closure, SH35 - National Alerts

State Highway 35 is expected to be closed for some time today while Police

respond to an incident reported at about 6.15am.

The road closure is in the vicinity of Ōpape Beach, east of Ōpōtiki.

People travelling to the East Cape and areas east of Ōpape Beach should

consider delaying their journey, or take SH2 from Ōpōtiki and travel via

Gisborne.

Those travelling west from areas of the Cape should also delay their travel

plans.

