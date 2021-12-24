Homicide Investigation Launched Following Death Of Man In Mt Roskill

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City CIB:

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed

at an address in Mt Roskill last night.

At around 9.30pm, Police were notified of an incident at an address on Glass

Road.

Two armed offenders have entered the address and an altercation has taken

place with the occupants inside the house.

One of the occupants, a man in his 20’s, received a gunshot wound and has

died at the scene.

Two other people at the address have received non-life threatening injuries

and were transported to hospital.

The offenders have fled from the scene and are yet to be located.

A scene guard has been in place overnight and Police will remain present at

the address today carrying out a scene examination.

Anyone with information about this incident, or anyone who saw suspicious

activity around the Glass Road area around 9.30pm is urged to contact Police

on 105, quoting file number 211224/4140 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on

0800 555 111.

No further information is available at this stage, however a further update

is expected later today.

