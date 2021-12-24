Homicide Investigation Launched Following Death Of Man In Mt Roskill
Friday, 24 December 2021, 7:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City
CIB:
Police have launched a homicide investigation
after a man was shot and killed
at an address in Mt
Roskill last night.
At around 9.30pm, Police were
notified of an incident at an address on
Glass
Road.
Two armed offenders have entered the
address and an altercation has taken
place with the
occupants inside the house.
One of the occupants, a
man in his 20’s, received a gunshot wound and has
died
at the scene.
Two other people at the address have
received non-life threatening injuries
and were
transported to hospital.
The offenders have fled from
the scene and are yet to be located.
A scene guard has
been in place overnight and Police will remain present
at
the address today carrying out a scene
examination.
Anyone with information about this
incident, or anyone who saw suspicious
activity around
the Glass Road area around 9.30pm is urged to contact
Police
on 105, quoting file number 211224/4140 or call
Crime Stoppers anonymously on
0800 555 111.
No
further information is available at this stage, however a
further update
is expected later
today.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>