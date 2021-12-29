Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Staying Safe In Wanaka This New Year's Eve

Wednesday, 29 December 2021, 6:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Wanaka Police want to remind revellers to drink and behave responsibly over this holiday break.

Our staff are well-versed at policing over busy periods like New Year’s Eve, and we will have a presence and be visible in key areas.

Over the past week there has been an influx of young people entering the Wanaka CBD in the evening and consuming alcohol. Police have attended a number of disorder incidents involving young people and house parties with no suitable adult supervision.

Often after incidents staff will speak with parents who will say they didn’t know what their kids were up to and that they didn’t think they would ever be involved in such behaviour.

“Our message to parents is to ensure that any alcohol provided is given and consumed in the home environment, and not to assume their children would not make poor decisions around alcohol. We are working to keep our youth safe during this holiday period, but we all have a part to play,” said Wanaka Response Manager, Sergeant Kim Chirnside.

Here are a few things Police would advise over the party season:

  • If you are planning on drinking, then it’s a good idea to have something substantial to eat before you start 
  • Have a glass of water between each alcoholic drink
  • Plan how you are getting home at the end of your night, and have the cash, eftpos card or app to pay for transport
  • Look after your friends and stick together so you can watch out for each other
  • Have a place to meet up with your friends if you do get separated
  • Make sure your phone is fully charged before you head out
  • Never leave your drink unattended or accept any drinks that you haven't personally seen poured, especially from strangers
  • If you have concerns about someone’s behaviour, call Police
  • Make sure you have a designated driver or put aside money for a taxi.

If you plan to walk, go in pairs or groups, and either way have a plan for getting home safely.

We want parents to take note of this advice too, so they can make sure their young ones have the information they need to be safe while having fun.

