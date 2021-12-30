Party Safely These Holidays

Detective Inspector Dave Kirby, National Criminal

Investigation Branch:

Sexual assault is unacceptable. It is never the victim’s fault and should not be tolerated in any situation.

Sexual assaults can happen to anyone at any time, but this summer Police want to offer some tips for people to keep safe when going out and enjoying festivals, parties and gigs.

If you are planning on drinking, then it’s a good idea to have something substantial to eat before you start. Have a glass of water between each alcoholic drink.

Plan how you are getting home at the end of your night, and have the cash, eftpos card or app to pay for transport.

Look after your friends and stick together so you can watch out for each other.

Have a place to meet up with your friends if you do get separated.

Make sure your phone is fully charged before you head out.

Never leave your drink unattended or accept any drinks that you haven't personally seen poured, especially from strangers.

Challenge any inappropriate comments or actions.

If you have concerns about someone’s behaviour, call Police.

Have a designated driver or put aside money for a taxi. If you plan to walk, go in pairs or groups, either way have a plan for getting home safely.

Lastly, make sure your phone is fully charged and keep it safe, so you can use it to get home.

We want parents to take note of this advice too, so they can make sure their young ones have the information they need to be safe while having fun.

If you are in Otago or Canterbury and you are hosting a party? Visit

https://goodone.org.nz/. You can register your party and get a visit from a Police officer to assist you with safety measures and how to call for assistance when needed.

We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends and loved ones are safe this summer, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have.

Police also has advice for those who seek to take advantage of vulnerable or intoxicated people - do not do this. Do not allow your mates to do this either.

Police take sexual assault extremely seriously. We will respond to and investigate every incident reported to us.

If you see anything suspicious call 111. If something has already happened call 105 or report it online at 105.police.govt.nz

Any time, every day, we are here to help.

