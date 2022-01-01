Serious Crash, New Plymouth - Central

St Aubyn Street/SH 44 in New Plymouth is blocked at the intersection of

Calvert Road in Lynmouth following a serious crash.

It happened just before 5am and involved one vehicle colliding with a parked

vehicle.

Indications are injuries are serious.

The intersection is blocked while emergency services attend the scene.

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

Updates will be provided when able.

© Scoop Media

