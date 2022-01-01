Serious Crash, New Plymouth - Central
Saturday, 1 January 2022, 7:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
St Aubyn Street/SH 44 in New Plymouth is blocked at the
intersection of
Calvert Road in Lynmouth following a
serious crash.
It happened just before 5am and
involved one vehicle colliding with a
parked
vehicle.
Indications are injuries are
serious.
The intersection is blocked while emergency
services attend the scene.
Motorists are asked to take
alternate routes.
Updates will be provided when
able.
