Road Closure – Coast Road, Wainuiomata - Wellington

From 4pm today Coast Road, Wainuiomata will be closed while Police recover a vehicle involved in a serious crash last night.

Motorists are advised that the recovery is expected to take an hour or longer and are asked to avoid the area or delay their travel while this work is carried out. An update will be provided when the road re-opens.

Police and emergency services attended the single vehicle crash at midnight last night. Three people were injured in the crash, one of them critically.

Serious Crash Unit are investigating the incident.

© Scoop Media

