Canterbury Police Launch Homicide Investigation

Canterbury Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a three-month-old child.

The child was admitted to Christchurch Hospital on 31 December 2021 with serious injuries and tragically died in hospital yesterday (2 January 2022).

Police staff have spoken to a number of witnesses in relation to the death and they have provided critical information which is assisting the ongoing investigation.

While some information has been provided we are still appealing for anyone who may have details about how the baby was injured to come forward and speak to us.

If you can help, please get in touch with us via 105 and quote file number 211231/7575.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

