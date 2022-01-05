Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Colourful Auckland Harbour Bridge Protest

Wednesday, 5 January 2022, 6:05 pm
Press Release: Christine Rose

The demonstration called for a dedicated lane for walkers and cyclists across the Auckland harbour bridge, because anything else is 'clowning around with the climate, and with walking and cycling.

A creative group of walking and cycling advocates will stage a colourful intervention on the Curran St onramp of the Auckland Harbour Bridge at 11am on 5 January. They are calling for NZTA / Waka Kotahi to allow walking and cycling on an existing bridge lane on a permanent basis.

The northbound bridge clip-ons are closed for maintenance, and the Curran St onramp is also closed to traffic.

The advocates say the Transport Agency is clowning around with the climate by failing to provide walking and cycling across the critically important structure. The Auckland Harbour Bridge currently carries eight lanes of vehicle traffic and is one of the few major bridges in the world to preclude walking and cycling.

‘NZTA are clowning around with the climate and clowning around with walking and cycling. This creative and colourful protest will reflect that’, says spokesperson Christine Rose.

‘Walking and cycling are climate action. But NZTA treats them like a joke’, says Rose. ‘Transport contributes 21% of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions but NZTA is clowning around on the climate by failing to provide walking and cycling across Auckland’s iconic harbour bridge’.

‘The Harbour Bridge northbound clip-ons have been closed since Boxing Day, for maintenance throughout the summer break, but they are mostly sitting empty, when they could have opened to walkers and cyclists for a few days at least’. ‘This could and should be a precursor to permanent access for people on foot and bike’.

NZTA representatives recently presented to Parliament’s Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee ruling out a dedicated lane for walking and cycling, though the Agency is to report back in March with options for opening lanes in future summers. ‘NZTA’s internal advice is that a permanently dedicated lane is feasible’, says Rose.

Rose says, ‘Getting people across the harbour by foot and bike has been key Labour Party policy. NZTA needs to stop clowning around, and provide a permanent lane on the existing structure for walking and cycling’. ‘Current suggestions that walkers and cyclists could take a ferry or bus instead, are a farce’.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Christine Rose on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



This New Year's Honours: Three new Dames and three new Knights


New Zealand's great and good have been awarded honours by the Queen as is traditional at each year. We have three new Dames and three new Knight.
New Dame Companions: Ms Janet Marie Shroff, Ms Lisa Marie Carrington, Ms Sophie Frances Pascoe.
New Knight Companions: Mr Christopher Patrick Thomas Farrelly, Mr Robert Nairn Gillies, Professor Joel Ivor Mann, CNZM.

The full list of recipients can be found here More>> with links to their official biographical notes. See also.. PM Congratulates 2022 New Year Honours Recipients.




 
 

Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 