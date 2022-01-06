Skills Active Announces Covid Protection Measures In Line With The Traffic Light System

Following the transition to the Covid Protection Framework (CPF), commonly referred to as the “traffic light system”, Skills Active has been developing its response to this change in line with a long-term strategy of maintaining a clear, consistent approach to the pandemic.

“The risk of the spread of the disease in the community is high,” says chief operating officer Maren Frerichs.

“It requires strong measures aligned with public health advice, so that staff and clients have confidence that we can continue to operate safely.

“Our first priority is to adhere to the CPF in order to keep Skills Active staff and contractors safe while carrying out our mahi. We will strive to operate the business as normally as possible in all settings, while being guided by the framework,” Ms Frerichs says.

“Those of our staff and contractors with ‘in-person’ requirements for their work, such as travel and interactions with external contacts, will face a heightened risk of exposure where the virus is present in the community. In our view, the vaccine pass requirement is an appropriate mitigation of this risk.

“Therefore, from January next year all staff and contractors in these public-facing roles will be required to have a valid, verified ‘My Vaccine Pass’ in order to keep themselves and our clients and learners safe.”

Ms Frerichs notes that this policy is only in relation to Skills Active’s own staff and contractors.

“This does not apply to our learners or clients, who will be covered by their own organisation’s measures to meet the CPF requirements,” she says.

She adds that Skills Active staff will also continue to follow other important Covid protection measures, including scanning, masking as required, good hand hygiene, and staying at home when unwell.

“By pulling together we can all help to prevent the spread of the virus and keep ourselves, our whānau and our communities safe,” Ms Frerichs says. “He waka eke noa!”

