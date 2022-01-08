Serious crash, SH10 Kaingaroa - Northland

07 January

State Highway 10 is closed between Pukerau Road and Pukewhai Road following a

serious crash in Kaingaroa.

The single-car crash occurred about 9pm.

Four people have been injured, two seriously.

At this stage no diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect

delays.

