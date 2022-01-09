Police Seek Information Following Ashburton Burglary

Ashburton Police are seeking information from the public following a burglary at Farmlands in Ashburton on 5 January.

Four offenders were involved, two of whom entered the premises and took multiple items.

One of the offenders was wearing a distinctive hoodie with an emblem on the front and back (pictured).

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220105/0173.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

