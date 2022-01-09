Glendhu Bay Vegetation Fire - Update 3

Fire and Emergency crews continue to work on a fire near Glendhu Bay.

We were first called to the fire just off Wanaka Mt Aspiring Road between the Treble Cone Skifield Road at about 1.30 pm, 9 January.

Wanaka Mt Aspiring Road is closed from Glendhu Bay.

The fire has jumped the road, but is also spreading up the hillside.

It has grown in excess of two kilometres by 800 metres.

Currently, we have seven helicopters and crews from Wanaka, Luggate, Dunstan, Tarras and Arrowtown in attendance.

A drone that was around the fire has since been grounded.

