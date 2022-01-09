Glendhu Bay Vegetation Fire - Update 3
Sunday, 9 January 2022, 7:28 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency crews continue to work on a fire near
Glendhu Bay.
We were first called to the fire just off
Wanaka Mt Aspiring Road between the Treble Cone Skifield
Road at about 1.30 pm, 9 January.
Wanaka Mt Aspiring
Road is closed from Glendhu Bay.
The fire has jumped
the road, but is also spreading up the hillside.
It
has grown in excess of two kilometres by 800
metres.
Currently, we have seven helicopters and crews
from Wanaka, Luggate, Dunstan, Tarras and Arrowtown in
attendance.
A drone that was around the fire has since
been
grounded.
