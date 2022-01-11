The Largest Queer Arts Programme In The History Of Auckland Pride Confirmed

Auckland Pride is proud to confirm its 2022 programme which boasts 90 arts events - the largest number of arts offerings in the Festival's ten-year history and making up half of the Festival’s Programme filled with more than 180 phenomenal events. The expansive programme for the 2022 Auckland Pride Festival is held under the umbrella of Ki Te Whai-Ao - to the glimmer of dawn, honouring the 50th anniversary of Pride in Aotearoa.

From 1 - 27 February Tāmaki Makaurau will fly the rainbow flag across the cultural sector giving audiences and artists the much-needed opportunity to engage with dance, theatre, music, cabaret, comedy, live art, film, drag performances, ballroom, circus, craft, literary events, public art exhibitions, and so much more.

“We’re incredibly excited to present such a strong programme grounded in the creative arts for Pride 2022” says Creative Director Elyssia Wilson-Heti. “We’re committed to being the home for the queer creative arts in Tāmaki Makaurau and collaborating more deeply with the community. This is exemplified by the outstanding rōpū of artists as part of Te Tīmatanga and the expansive programming that we’re proud to present for Pride 2022.”

On 3 February, the celebrations kick off as Auckland Town Hall hosts the Pride Gala - an annual festival highlight providing a tantalising entrée to the creativity on display during Pride Month. 2022’s iteration promises to be bigger, brighter and bolder than ever before under the direction of Pride’s new Creative Director, Elyssia Wilson-Heti. Hosted by 2022 Billy T Award nominee Janaye Henry and Pasifika performance powerhouse Paul Fagamalo, the Pride Gala will include a number from GALS Choir, ballroom showcases from COVEN-Aucoin & House of Givenchy, previews of cirque show Carnies & Queers and spoken word show DIRTY PASSPORTS, a song and poem from Blaise Clotworthy and Stef Knight, as well as pieces from Tongan dancer Mosi Lata Webster, the incredible Tangaroa Paul, and performer & vocalist Brady Peeti.

The beginning of a new opportunity to embrace & learn, the month-long public arts & cultural festival, Te Tīmatanga (the beginning), looks to celebrate the talents, resilience, nuances, and lived experience of Aotearoa’s Kāhui (constellation) Takatāpui - hosting an array of esteemed Māori artists. In collaboration with RainbowYOUTH, InsideOUT, and Te Tuāpapa Mate Āraikore o Aotearoa, this is a groundbreaking public art activation throughout central Tāmaki Makaurau.

Pride’s Kaiwhakahaere Takatāpui Hāmiora Bailey has curated a phenomenal lineup of multidisciplinary Takatāpui artists, featuring Hana Burgess, Fern Ngatai, Brady Peeti, Tangaroa Paul, Huriana Kopeke Te Aho, Kahu Kutia, Te Kaahu, Trinity Thompson Browne, Atarangi Anderson, Tyson Campbell, Tyrone Te Waa, Jessica Thompson, Taylor Te Atarua Davis, Pounamu Wharekawa, Liam Brown, Quack Pirihi, Māhia Te Kore, Alesha Adhar, Samara Alofa, Matariki Bennett, Mahina Bennett, Tihema Bennett, Abigail Aroha Jensen, and Sara Moana

There’ll be even more chances to enjoy everything the city has to offer this festival with the They Were Roommates exhibition by Oliver Cain, She’s Crowning, an adaption of The Crown like you’ve never seen before at Basement Theatre, and Exotic Blooms where you can take a stroll through the Auckland Botanic Gardens with drag performers interpreting the dramatic blooms. Artspace Aotearoa’s annual New Artists Show Cruel Optimism also joins the programme, along with Mana Maintenance and People of Power by Misty Frequency, and the launch of The Agenda Zine’s third issue.

Festival favourites NYMPHO, a dance focused queer club night returns for their second Pride Festival Party, along with Lychee Baby debuting a juicy queer Asian party, and join Loud and Proud - Queer Music Festival for their fourth showcase of Auckland’s experimental and underground LGBTQIA+ musicians and experience the best of Auckland’s underground queer music scene.

Over on Waiheke Island, Waiheke Community Art Gallery present Intergenerational, a cross-generational exhibition showcasing queer artists from the Waiheke. In New Lynn, Charlotte Museum opens a new exhibition SPACES: photos celebrating our places by Dar'ya Starykova, while in Parnell, the Auckland War Memorial Museum hosts Pride Family Fun Day.

Now in its fourth year Auckland Council’s Proud Centres is back with a programme that sees halls, libraries, recreation centres and other Auckland Council-owned facilities open their doors to members of Auckland’s LGBTQIA+ communities, supporting them to host and deliver a range of free, community-focused events for all to enjoy. With over 50 events from Māngere to Te Atatū Peninsula, there’s a Proud Centre pop-up coming to a space near you. Highlights for 2022 include the return of the F.I.N.E. Festival at Māngere Arts Centre Ngā Tohu o Uenuku, Drag Queen story times across local libraries, Siapo Workshops at community centres, and the return of the artisan Queers & Wares Market.

Auckland Pride wishes to reiterate that Vaccine Passes are mandatory for all events in the Festival, and that the details of individual events’ COVID-19 plans are published on their event listing on the Auckland Pride website. Auckland Pride has undertaken robust planning for all eventualities in February, and continues to have the health and wellbeing of Tāmaki Makaurau’s rainbow communities at the heart of all decision making.

Auckland Pride invites Aotearoa’s rainbow communities to explore the full programme, now live on aucklandpride.org.nz. With over 180 events in the 2022 Auckland Pride Festival, there is something for everyone to mark this historic moment as we celebrate 50 years since the dawn of Pride in Aotearoa.

The 2022 Auckland Pride Festival is made possible thanks to Core Funders Foundation North & Creative NZ, Major Partners Spark & Rocketwerkz, and Strategic Pride Partners Auckland Council & Auckland Unlimited.

The Auckland Pride Festival 2022 runs from

Tuesday 1 – Sunday 27 February, 2022

Auckland Pride Festival 2022 Key Dates:

1 Feb: Tuwheratanga

1-27 Feb: Te Tīmatanga

3 Feb: Pride Gala

10-12 Feb: F.I.N.E. Festival

13 Feb: Ending HIV Big Gay Out

16-20 Feb: Samesame but Different

26 Feb: Pride March

26 Feb: Pride Party

© Scoop Media

