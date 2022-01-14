Whau Ward Councillor Tracy Mulholland Re-selected To Stand In Auckland Local Elections
Councillor Tracy Mulholland has been re-selected to stand
as the Communities and Residents (C&R) candidate for the
Whau Ward in the 2022 Auckland local
elections.
Tracy is currently the
Deputy Chairperson of Auckland Council’s Value for Money
Committee and has been an elected representative for the
past six years, serving Whau as their ward Councillor and
Local Board Chairperson.
“It’s a great
honour to be re-selected as C&R’s candidate for Whau.
We are home to some of Auckland’s most talented and
industrious residents, spanning from Kelston, Avondale, New
Lynn and Green Bay to Rosebank, New Windsor and Blockhouse
Bay.
“I will continue to put local
residents at the heart of my decision-making and be their
strong voice around the Auckland Council
table.
“We have some big challenges ahead,
including navigating a post Covid-19 world, but we know
Aucklanders deserve better and should demand more. Our local
communities need a Council that delivers world-class
services and value-for-money to ratepayers,” says Ms
Mulholland.
Tracy has advocated for
substantial projects, including work on the regeneration of
Avondale and the transformation of New Lynn, and continues
to lobby for funding for the Pool and Recreation centre as a
regional facility in the local area.
“For
Auckland to be successful we must deliver for our people,”
says Ms Mulholland.
“My background in
local economic development gives me a strong foundation to
serve, but it’s my willingness to walk the talk, listen to
people, and provide sensible decision-making that sets me
apart.”
C&R is the most experienced
political group in Auckland local government. It will ensure
Auckland achieves its potential by unlocking Auckland's
transport gridlock, having more local decisions made
locally, delivering value-for-money to ratepayers, and
promoting a prosperous
economy.