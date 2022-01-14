Whau Ward Councillor Tracy Mulholland Re-selected To Stand In Auckland Local Elections

Councillor Tracy Mulholland has been re-selected to stand as the Communities and Residents (C&R) candidate for the Whau Ward in the 2022 Auckland local elections.



Tracy is currently the Deputy Chairperson of Auckland Council’s Value for Money Committee and has been an elected representative for the past six years, serving Whau as their ward Councillor and Local Board Chairperson.



“It’s a great honour to be re-selected as C&R’s candidate for Whau. We are home to some of Auckland’s most talented and industrious residents, spanning from Kelston, Avondale, New Lynn and Green Bay to Rosebank, New Windsor and Blockhouse Bay.



“I will continue to put local residents at the heart of my decision-making and be their strong voice around the Auckland Council table.



“We have some big challenges ahead, including navigating a post Covid-19 world, but we know Aucklanders deserve better and should demand more. Our local communities need a Council that delivers world-class services and value-for-money to ratepayers,” says Ms Mulholland.



Tracy has advocated for substantial projects, including work on the regeneration of Avondale and the transformation of New Lynn, and continues to lobby for funding for the Pool and Recreation centre as a regional facility in the local area.



“For Auckland to be successful we must deliver for our people,” says Ms Mulholland.



“My background in local economic development gives me a strong foundation to serve, but it’s my willingness to walk the talk, listen to people, and provide sensible decision-making that sets me apart.”



C&R is the most experienced political group in Auckland local government. It will ensure Auckland achieves its potential by unlocking Auckland's transport gridlock, having more local decisions made locally, delivering value-for-money to ratepayers, and promoting a prosperous economy.



