Police Investigate Sexual Assault Near Pātea - Witnesses Sought
Detective Sergeant Pat Yates:
Taranaki Police
investigating a sexual assault are seeking assistance
from
people who were in the vicinity of South Road (SH3) in Hāwera, on Sunday, 9
January, between 6.45am and 8am.
A young woman driving a silver 2005
Nissan Tiida picked up a man hitch-hiking
on South Road, on the southern outskirts of Hāwera.
She continued driving south on SH3 towards Pātea.
Just
north of Pātea, she was forced to pull over and was
sexually assaulted
in her car.
Police are
seeking information from anyone who may have seen her
vehicle or a
man hitch-hiking in the area between those times.
Anyone with information should contact
Police on 105 and refer to file number
220109/5091, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please note, this matter is not connected to
another investigation involving
a sexual assault in New Plymouth on 22 December 2021. This inquiry is
ongoing.