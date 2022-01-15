New Brighton Homicide - Name Release

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells, Canterbury CIB:

Police are now in a position to release the name of the woman who died in New Brighton, Christchurch on Wednesday 12 January.

She was Barbara Campbell, also known as Rose, aged 46, of Christchurch.

Police extend our sympathies to Ms Campbell’s friends and family at this difficult time.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police will not be commenting further.

© Scoop Media

