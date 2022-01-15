New Brighton Homicide - Name Release
Saturday, 15 January 2022, 4:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells, Canterbury
CIB:
Police are now in a position to release the name
of the woman who died in New Brighton, Christchurch on
Wednesday 12 January.
She was Barbara Campbell, also
known as Rose, aged 46, of Christchurch.
Police extend
our sympathies to Ms Campbell’s friends and family at this
difficult time.
As the matter is now before the Court,
Police will not be commenting
further.
