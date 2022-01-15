Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cyclone Cody Update – Saturday 15 January

Saturday, 15 January 2022, 6:42 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService meteorologists have high confidence that the centre of Cyclone Cody will track east of East Cape on Monday. This reduces the widespread impacts from wind and rain, but dangerous marine conditions are still likely along eastern coasts of the North Island from today (Saturday) into Tuesday.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris explains, “We’ve consistently seen the forecast track of Cyclone Cody move progressively eastwards over the last couple of days. But wind and rain are still likely to turn up around eastern parts of the North Island on Monday. Waves of around 7 metres have been observed near the Bay of Islands this morning and we’re forecasting large waves to turn up along the coast down to the Wairarapa in the next few days.”

Coastal communities and people on holiday along the eastern coasts of the North Island should be on alert for high waves over the coming days. The largest risk for Northland to Bay of Plenty is from today to Monday, while the greatest risk of unusually large waves from Gisborne down to Wairarapa is from Sunday until Tuesday. Waves of this size and direction mean that they will be seen in places that rarely see large waves and are usually considered safe for swimming.

Heavy Rain and Strong Wind Watches remain in force for areas around East Cape on Monday. http://bit.ly/AllWarnings Impacts from Cyclone Cody are minimal away from the eastern coastline and areas under Severe Weather Watches so many other parts of the country will have fine weather. This may come as a relief to some, but it will do very little to alleviate the dry soil conditions affecting much of the country.

Cyclone Cody does look to approach Chatham Islands with wind, rain and swell passing over the region from late Monday.

© Scoop Media

