National Advisory: Message 3: Tsunami Activity – Expect Strong And Unusual Currents & Unpredictable Surges At The Shore
Sunday, 16 January 2022, 2:06 pm
Press Release: National Emergency Management Agency
Message No: 3
Issued 09:40 16 January
2022
This message is current and replaces all/any
previous messages for this event.
Update: Advisory
area extended to include the west coast of the South
Island.
We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the
north and east coast of the North Island, the west coast of
the South Island and the Chatham Islands to experience
strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the
shore following a large volcanic eruption at
Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'pai in
Tonga.
