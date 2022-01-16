National Advisory: Message No. 4: Tsunami Activity – Cancelled
Sunday, 16 January 2022, 8:28 pm
Press Release: National Emergency Management Agency
Message No: 4
Issued 19:06 16 January
2022
This message is current and replaces all/any
previous messages for this event.
The National
Advisory issued following the large eruption at
Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'pai in Tonga is cancelled.
The
advice from GNS Science, based on ocean observations, is
that the Beach and Marine threat has now passed for all
areas.
Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable
surges will continue for up to another 24 hours in some
locations around the entire country. People should remain
vigilant and take extra precautions with regards to beach
and ocean
activities.
