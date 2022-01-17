SLSNR Weekend Patrol Statistics 15-16 January 2022

Here's a summary of activity from Northern region beaches from over the weekend. Due to warnings issued by Civil Defence after the earthquakes in Tonga, Lifeguards did not raise flags on East Coast beaches in the North Island.

People were pulled from rips and holes at beaches across the region including Muriwai (four rescues), Bethells (one rescue, one assist), Kariaotahi (one assist) and Raglan (two assists). All patients were returned safely to shore and required no further assistance from lifeguards.

Orewa performed an after hours rescue for a male swimmer who required assistance from the water due to experiencing chest pain. He was cared for by lifeguards until an ambulance arrived and took him to hospital.

Lifeguards from Mairangi Bay, Bethells and United North Piha provided some Major First Aid support for beachgoers. Wenderholm, Red Beach and Muriwai treated patients for minor cuts.

Long Bay lifeguards conducted two searches for missing children who were quickly found.

Activity Summary

Summary Table - 16 January 2022

No. of people rescued 5

No. of people assisted 3

No. of major first aids 3

No. of minor first aids 7

No. of searches 2

No. of preventatives 305

No. of public involved 3,137

No. of peak head count 7,377

No. of hours worked 1,468

Summary Table - 15-16 January 2022

No. of people rescued 12

No. of people assisted 42

No. of major first aids 5

No. of minor first aids 15

No. of searches 2

No. of preventatives 513

No. of public involved 4,799

No. of peak head count 13,727

No. of hours worked 2,915

© Scoop Media

