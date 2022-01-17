Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SLSNR Weekend Patrol Statistics 15-16 January 2022

Monday, 17 January 2022, 7:02 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Here's a summary of activity from Northern region beaches from over the weekend. Due to warnings issued by Civil Defence after the earthquakes in Tonga, Lifeguards did not raise flags on East Coast beaches in the North Island.

People were pulled from rips and holes at beaches across the region including Muriwai (four rescues), Bethells (one rescue, one assist), Kariaotahi (one assist) and Raglan (two assists). All patients were returned safely to shore and required no further assistance from lifeguards.

Orewa performed an after hours rescue for a male swimmer who required assistance from the water due to experiencing chest pain. He was cared for by lifeguards until an ambulance arrived and took him to hospital.

Lifeguards from Mairangi Bay, Bethells and United North Piha provided some Major First Aid support for beachgoers. Wenderholm, Red Beach and Muriwai treated patients for minor cuts.

Long Bay lifeguards conducted two searches for missing children who were quickly found.

Activity Summary

Summary Table - 16 January 2022

No. of people rescued 5
No. of people assisted 3
No. of major first aids 3
No. of minor first aids 7
No. of searches 2
No. of preventatives 305
No. of public involved 3,137
No. of peak head count 7,377
No. of hours worked 1,468

Summary Table - 15-16 January 2022

No. of people rescued 12
No. of people assisted 42
No. of major first aids 5
No. of minor first aids 15
No. of searches 2
No. of preventatives 513
No. of public involved 4,799
No. of peak head count 13,727
No. of hours worked 2,915

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Surf Life Saving Northern Region on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Global War Against Plastics


Compared to Covid and climate change, the threat from plastics seems like a low rent version of planetary disaster. Can that plastic bottle, this fast food plastic knife and fork, and the plastic packaging wrapped around everything from supermarket fruit to toys to consumer durables really be omens of the apocalypse? Unfortunately, yes. The threat that plastics pose to the oceans alone is immense...
More>>



 
 


Crown: Duke Of York’s NZ Military Patronage Appointment Ends
Buckingham Palace has recently announced that, with the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen... More>>


Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>

National: MIQ Failures Create Mayhem And Distress For Families With Visas
The Government has cruelly chosen not to fix known problems in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) online booking system that are keeping families from reuniting says National’s Spokesperson for Immigration, Erica Stanford... More>>



Financial Advice NZ: Law Changes Locking Out Home Seekers, Urgent Meeting Sought With Government
Recent changes in consumer finance law on top of Government policy changes are locking many home seekers out of finance options they would have qualified for just six weeks ago, says Financial Advice New Zealand... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 