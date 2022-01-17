Serious Crash, Oaonui, South Taranaki
Monday, 17 January 2022, 9:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising motorists there has been a serious
crash in South Taranaki involving a car and a truck on the
Surf Highway (State Highway 45), at Oaonui. The road is
currently closed in both directions.
Police were
informed of the crash at 9.10am this morning. The driver of
the car is reported to be in a critical
condition.
Diversions are in place and the road is
expected to be closed for some time. The northern diversion
is at the intersection of Ngariki Road and SH45 and the
southern diversion is at the intersection of Upper Kina Road
and SH45.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
take an alternative
route.
