Serious Crash, Oaonui, South Taranaki

Police are advising motorists there has been a serious crash in South Taranaki involving a car and a truck on the Surf Highway (State Highway 45), at Oaonui. The road is currently closed in both directions.

Police were informed of the crash at 9.10am this morning. The driver of the car is reported to be in a critical condition.

Diversions are in place and the road is expected to be closed for some time. The northern diversion is at the intersection of Ngariki Road and SH45 and the southern diversion is at the intersection of Upper Kina Road and SH45.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternative route.

© Scoop Media

