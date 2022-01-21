Queenstown Top Rated In TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Best Of The Best Awards
Friday, 21 January 2022, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Destination Queenstown
Queenstown, New Zealand (21 January 2022) –
Queenstown has received two accolades at the annual
TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards.
The town was voted the number one destination for the South
Pacific and the fifth best destination worldwide for
skiers.
Destination Queenstown chief executive Paul
Abbot was delighted with the news that Queenstown has been
named the South Pacific’s top holiday destination, after
also recently being voted Oceania’s leading city
destination at the World Travel Awards.
“These
awards truly are testament to the incredibly passionate
tourism operators and workers who love Queenstown and share
that enthusiasm and passion with visitors and locals alike.
I would encourage fellow New Zealanders who haven’t yet
made the trip to Queenstown, to consider visiting and
discovering why we have received these
accolades.”
“Queenstown has long been synonymous
with ski, so it is fantastic we have been ranked alongside
the likes of heavy-hitting ski destinations. But for those
who haven’t considered Queenstown as a summer holiday
destination, our warm days and long evenings mean you have
plenty of time to get outdoors and enjoy the diversity of
landscapes and activities right on our doorstep,” said Mr
Abbot.
For more about Queenstown, visit www.QueenstownNZ.nz
