Queenstown Top Rated In TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Best Of The Best Awards



Queenstown, New Zealand (21 January 2022) – Queenstown has received two accolades at the annual TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards. The town was voted the number one destination for the South Pacific and the fifth best destination worldwide for skiers.

Destination Queenstown chief executive Paul Abbot was delighted with the news that Queenstown has been named the South Pacific’s top holiday destination, after also recently being voted Oceania’s leading city destination at the World Travel Awards.

“These awards truly are testament to the incredibly passionate tourism operators and workers who love Queenstown and share that enthusiasm and passion with visitors and locals alike. I would encourage fellow New Zealanders who haven’t yet made the trip to Queenstown, to consider visiting and discovering why we have received these accolades.”

“Queenstown has long been synonymous with ski, so it is fantastic we have been ranked alongside the likes of heavy-hitting ski destinations. But for those who haven’t considered Queenstown as a summer holiday destination, our warm days and long evenings mean you have plenty of time to get outdoors and enjoy the diversity of landscapes and activities right on our doorstep,” said Mr Abbot.

For more about Queenstown, visit www.QueenstownNZ.nz

