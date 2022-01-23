Waihopai Spy Base Protest January 29
Sunday, 23 January 2022, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Anti Bases Campaign
In light of today's announcement that the whole country
is immediately moving into traffic light red status, the
Anti-Bases Campaign Committee held an urgent e-mail meeting
to decide whether to proceed or not with next Saturday's
Waihopai spy base protest and Blenheim public
meeting.
Gatherings of up to 100 people are permitted
and there are no restrictions on domestic travel. It is not
a lockdown.
So, we could have gone ahead.
But
the more important question is whether we should go
ahead.
And our answer to that is
no.
On obvious public health grounds,
and because of the risk to people concerned - particularly
as the South Island's first community Omicron cases are in
the province next door to Marlborough.
Rest assured
that this is not the end of ABC's campaign to close the
Waihopai spy base.
Last November the Government
announced that, in 2022, the base's two old satellite
interception dishes and the huge white domes covering them
will be decommissioned and dismantled.
But the base
will carry on spying. And we'll carry on campaigning for its
closure.
The whole spy base needs to be decommissioned
and dismantled.
We'll be
back.
