Why Brian Tamaki Sits In Prison Alone

Imprisoned in Rome awaiting execution the apostle Paul is portrayed in a Netflix Movie about his final days as a bit of a solemn character.

The Christian community eagerly awaited his letters, which eventually came from their much-loved apostle helped them understand his trials and the tribulations they may one day face.

In earlier biblical accounts, where Paul was incarcerated, he prayed, and sang songs.

Paul was eventually freed after God hearing his supplication shook the earth and the doors of the jail were flung open.

I mention this because the self-proclaiming apostle Brian Tamaki has found himself in a similar position.

Thankfully not awaiting execution.

Perhaps the best way to describe Brian Tamaki could be to suggest he has a polarising effect on people.

I must state, right now, I have never met him or been in his presence.

And to be fair, I am not one who would condone and yet not condemn what he does in his church.

From the outside looking in Tamaki leads a very passionate congregation.

One can only look at the difference Destiny Church has made to so many within the South Auckland community.

He certainly is a leader of people, and that is the point I want to make today.

Brian Tamaki leads, but it is with the grace of the GOD he serves as the reason why.

Recent events have seen Tamaki imprisoned for standing against the tide of totalitarianism sweeping across this nation.

In the past, I have often called for our churches to unite, but it keeps falling on deaf ears.

But Brian Tamaki along with his Destiny Church congregation has read the feeling of this country correctly.

Their stand under the “Freedoms and Rights Coalition” banner is exactly what church leaders in this country should be doing.

They should be shouting the message from their pulpits and from the street corners, from anywhere they will be heard.

Except for a few and I mean a few- Five to be exact

Brian Tamaki is very much on his own.

Is it the churches in this country simply disagree with his stand?

Or is it they are erring on the side of self-preservation.

Is it they are held back by the members of their congregation who only want warm fuzzies from their pastors?

Or is it some pastors just don’t relish the idea of supporting a man who is standing for freedom from tyranny, freedom of rights and above all the freedoms which are GOD given in this nation.

Without a doubt Christianity in New Zealand as it is everywhere else in the world, big business.

Maybe they have seen how the Government has looked to remove the tax status from Destiny Church and Family First, because of their stance in standing up and telling the Government when I is wrong.

While Churches in New Zealand, once referred to as Godzone, are being dictated by this socialist leaning government, as to who and how many can attend a church service.

When churches are being leaned on to provide housing and food for the needy because of this governments inability to manage an economy.

When this country is destitute of love for our creator.

When the government promotes a division and segregation to its society

When it fails to protect the vulnerable in our communities

When the government mandates loss of employment because you refuse to undertake a still, unproven experimental procedure

You must ask who it is, they represent.

At least Brian Tamaki was arrested or standing up for the downtrodden, how many other pastors or church leaders can say they could be arrested for their sermon last Sunday.

Brain Tamaki is not everyone’s cup of tea,

Bu, just look at where his support is coming from.

Not just Destiny Church, not just from anti vaxxer, not from the fringe elements, its coming from the average New Zealander who sees Brian Tamaki being the salt and the light in this dark country.

I’m guessing Tamaki will be finding it tough going in Mt Eden Prison.

But you can only applaud his courage, his conviction, and his faith, to stand against the tide and speak out for not just his congregation but for all the oppressed in this country.

Like the congregations of Philippi, Galatia, Corinth, and Crete awaited news from behind bars during Paul’s internment.

Many from the South Auckland region and across the nation will be awaiting the release of Brian Tamaki.

Let’s hope its not too long, and may he continue to have the courage to speak out.

Mike Bain is the Chief Executive for Christian Voice New Zealand who provides commentary on matters in the media from a biblical perspective. He is a journalist/ broadcaster/blogger based in Te Awamutu.

